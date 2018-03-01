Report: Robber carrying Taco Bell bag robs Warren McDonald’s

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The manager of a Warren McDonald’s on South Street SE reported that an employee was robbed by a man who came through the drive-thru.

The robber, she said, was carrying an empty Taco Bell bag. He demanded that the cashier fill the bag with money, and he lifted up his hooded sweatshirt as if indicating that he had a weapon.

The robbery was reported on Wednesday, but the manager told police that it happened on Saturday evening. She said she was just notified by employees about it.

The employee who was robbed said she told another manager, but the manager said she believed the employee was joking because she was laughing at the time.

Police said surveillance video showed that the man was completely covered, other than his hands. Officers reviewed surveillance video from the Taco Bell on South Street but were unable to find a video of a man matching the description of the robber.