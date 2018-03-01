Report says Ohio and Pa. near bottom of list for quality of life

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to a report from U.S. News and World report, Ohio ranks 40th and Pennsylvania ranks 44th for quality of life.

California is the worst and North Dakota is the best, according to the report.

Among the measures used to evaluate states is natural and social environments.

Natural environments include drinking water quality, air quality and total toxic chemical pollution per square mile. The ranking also considers how much each state puts its citizens at risk for long-term, chronic health effects from pollution.

Social environment investigates how involved people are in their communities. Two of the measures, community engagement and social support, are based on surveys where people shared how often they participate in community events and how often they spend time with family members, friends and work colleagues.

Political involvement was also determined by evaluating average voter turnout at the 2016 presidential and congressional elections.

The report said North Dakota and Minnesota are the most effective at promoting their citizens’ well-being by providing both a healthy environment and a sense of social connectedness. Other top states include Wisconsin, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Mississippi.

The top ten states are:

North Dakota Minnesota Wisconsin New Hampshire South Dakota Mississippi Arkansas Iowa Colorado Wyoming.

