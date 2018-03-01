Salem meets South Range for the 3rd time this season

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1 pm (10 pm on MyYTV as tape delay)
Salem (17-7) vs. South Range (20-4)
Last Meeting
Jan. 24, 2018 – Salem, 43-40
…The Lady Quakers’ freshman Kyla Jamison tallied a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) as Salem posted their 11th win of the season. Jamison’s classmate – Casey Johnson – also had 14 points for the victorious Quakers. Maddie Durkin led the Raiders with 13 points.
Team Profiles
Salem
Scoring Offense: 48.7
Scoring Defense: 42.1
…Kyle Jamison and Echo Mayer-Kutz each scored 13 points in the Quakers 39-33 win over Columbiana on Wednesday night to advance to the District championship game. Jamison also grabbed 10 rebounds. Casey Johnson closed out her night with 11 points as well. When Salem scores 50-points or more – they’re 10-1. This will be the first time since 2010 that the Salem’s girls basketball program will play for the title – t he top seeded Quakers (in 2010) fell to Struthers, 59-54, in the Division II Austintown Final.
Lady Quakers’ Results
Feb. 28 – Quakers 39 Clippers 33*
Feb. 24 – Quakers 60 United 34*
Feb. 14 – Poland 61 Quakers 51
Feb. 12 – Quakers 46 Canton South 43
Feb. 7 – Carrollton 53 Quakers 32
Feb. 5 – Quakers 63 Springfield 36
Feb. 3 – Marlington 61 Quakers 37
Jan. 31 – Quakers 51 Minerva 33
Jan. 27 – Quakers 48 Louisville 41
Jan. 24 – Quakers 43 South Range 40
Jan. 20 – West Branch 58 Quakers 36
Jan. 17 – Quakers 42 Alliance 20
Jan. 10 – Quakers 52 Columbiana 41
Jan. 6 – Carrollton 52 Quakers 37
Jan. 3 – Quakers 51 Marlington 50
Dec. 27 – Quakers 39 Minerva 33
Dec. 20 – Quakers 73 Crestview 31
Dec. 18 – West Branch 55 Quakers 32
Dec. 16 – Quakers 48 Louisville 36
Dec. 9 – Quakers 61 Alliance 26
Dec. 7 – Quakers 59 Beaver Local 38
Dec. 2 – Quakers 59 Canton South 48
Nov. 30 – Quakers 64 United 30
Nov. 27 – South Range 58 Quakers 47
*-Post-season
South Range
Scoring Offense: 56.7
Scoring Defense: 43.9
…Dani Vuletich registered a 31-point performance in Range’s 56-43 District Semifinal win over Brookfield while also hauling down 18 caroms. Maddie Durkin also finished with 14 points and 7 boards for the Lady Raiders. This marks the Raiders’ 3rd trip in the past 5 years to the District title tilt – winning the championship in 2014 & 2015. Since dropping back-to-back games (to Ursuline & Mooney) in early-February – South Range has won their last four contests. Range is 6-3 in games decided by 9-points or less.
Lady Raiders’ Results
Feb. 28 – Raiders 56 Brookfield 43*
Feb. 24 – Raiders 48 Canton Central Catholic 44*
Feb. 14 – Raiders 67 Liberty 41
Feb. 12 – Raiders 73 Lordstown 39
Feb. 8 – Mooney 50 Raiders 48
Feb. 5 – Ursuline 59 Raiders 53
Feb. 1 – Raiders 66 Crestwood 28
Jan. 29 – Raiders 63 Boardman 42
Jan. 25 – Raiders 65 Crestview 21
Jan. 24 – Salem 43 Raiders 40
Jan. 17 – Raiders 50 Mooney 36
Jan. 15 – Raiders 62 Tuslaw 45
Jan. 11 – Raiders 54 Ursuline 49
Dec. 30 – Raiders 44 Circleville 43
Dec. 29 – Raiders 70 Jonathon Alder 54
Dec. 23 – Raiders 69 Lakeview 46
Dec. 20 – Carrollton 56 Raiders 42
Dec. 9 – Raiders 55 Brookfield 43
Dec. 7 – Raiders 73 Crestview 44
Dec. 4 – Raiders 54 Carrollton 50
Dec. 2 – Raiders 52 Newton Falls 49
Nov. 27 – Raiders 58 Salem 47
Nov. 25 – Raiders 55 Howland 51
Nov. 24 – Raiders 44 Madison 32
*-Post-season
Struthers Tournament Results
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 21
Canton Central Catholic 59 East Palestine 25
Crestview 66 Campbell Memorial 40
United 45 Springfield 42
Mineral Ridge 65 Girard 39
Sectional Final, Feb. 24
South Range 48 Canton Central Catholic 44
Brookfield 66 Crestview 40
Salem 60 United 34
Columbiana 66 Mineral Ridge 12
District Semifinal, Feb. 28
South Range 56 Brookfield 43
Salem 39 Columbiana 33
District Championship, Mar. 3
South Range vs. Salem
South Range/Salem winner will play against the winner of Chippewa/Orrville in the Regional Semifinal on May 7 at 6:15 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School
Recent District Championship Results
2017 – Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46
2016 – Canton Central Catholic 50 South Range 47
2015 – South Range 73 Brookfield 43
2014 – South Range 50 Ursuline 39