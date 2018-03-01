Salem meets South Range for the 3rd time this season

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 1 pm (10 pm on MyYTV as tape delay)

Salem (17-7) vs. South Range (20-4)

Last Meeting

Jan. 24, 2018 – Salem, 43-40

…The Lady Quakers’ freshman Kyla Jamison tallied a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) as Salem posted their 11th win of the season. Jamison’s classmate – Casey Johnson – also had 14 points for the victorious Quakers. Maddie Durkin led the Raiders with 13 points.

Team Profiles

Salem

Scoring Offense: 48.7

Scoring Defense: 42.1

…Kyle Jamison and Echo Mayer-Kutz each scored 13 points in the Quakers 39-33 win over Columbiana on Wednesday night to advance to the District championship game. Jamison also grabbed 10 rebounds. Casey Johnson closed out her night with 11 points as well. When Salem scores 50-points or more – they’re 10-1. This will be the first time since 2010 that the Salem’s girls basketball program will play for the title – t he top seeded Quakers (in 2010) fell to Struthers, 59-54, in the Division II Austintown Final.

Lady Quakers’ Results

Feb. 28 – Quakers 39 Clippers 33*

Feb. 24 – Quakers 60 United 34*

Feb. 14 – Poland 61 Quakers 51

Feb. 12 – Quakers 46 Canton South 43

Feb. 7 – Carrollton 53 Quakers 32

Feb. 5 – Quakers 63 Springfield 36

Feb. 3 – Marlington 61 Quakers 37

Jan. 31 – Quakers 51 Minerva 33

Jan. 27 – Quakers 48 Louisville 41

Jan. 24 – Quakers 43 South Range 40

Jan. 20 – West Branch 58 Quakers 36

Jan. 17 – Quakers 42 Alliance 20

Jan. 10 – Quakers 52 Columbiana 41

Jan. 6 – Carrollton 52 Quakers 37

Jan. 3 – Quakers 51 Marlington 50

Dec. 27 – Quakers 39 Minerva 33

Dec. 20 – Quakers 73 Crestview 31

Dec. 18 – West Branch 55 Quakers 32

Dec. 16 – Quakers 48 Louisville 36

Dec. 9 – Quakers 61 Alliance 26

Dec. 7 – Quakers 59 Beaver Local 38

Dec. 2 – Quakers 59 Canton South 48

Nov. 30 – Quakers 64 United 30

Nov. 27 – South Range 58 Quakers 47

*-Post-season

South Range

Scoring Offense: 56.7

Scoring Defense: 43.9

…Dani Vuletich registered a 31-point performance in Range’s 56-43 District Semifinal win over Brookfield while also hauling down 18 caroms. Maddie Durkin also finished with 14 points and 7 boards for the Lady Raiders. This marks the Raiders’ 3rd trip in the past 5 years to the District title tilt – winning the championship in 2014 & 2015. Since dropping back-to-back games (to Ursuline & Mooney) in early-February – South Range has won their last four contests. Range is 6-3 in games decided by 9-points or less.

Lady Raiders’ Results

Feb. 28 – Raiders 56 Brookfield 43*

Feb. 24 – Raiders 48 Canton Central Catholic 44*

Feb. 14 – Raiders 67 Liberty 41

Feb. 12 – Raiders 73 Lordstown 39

Feb. 8 – Mooney 50 Raiders 48

Feb. 5 – Ursuline 59 Raiders 53

Feb. 1 – Raiders 66 Crestwood 28

Jan. 29 – Raiders 63 Boardman 42

Jan. 25 – Raiders 65 Crestview 21

Jan. 24 – Salem 43 Raiders 40

Jan. 17 – Raiders 50 Mooney 36

Jan. 15 – Raiders 62 Tuslaw 45

Jan. 11 – Raiders 54 Ursuline 49

Dec. 30 – Raiders 44 Circleville 43

Dec. 29 – Raiders 70 Jonathon Alder 54

Dec. 23 – Raiders 69 Lakeview 46

Dec. 20 – Carrollton 56 Raiders 42

Dec. 9 – Raiders 55 Brookfield 43

Dec. 7 – Raiders 73 Crestview 44

Dec. 4 – Raiders 54 Carrollton 50

Dec. 2 – Raiders 52 Newton Falls 49

Nov. 27 – Raiders 58 Salem 47

Nov. 25 – Raiders 55 Howland 51

Nov. 24 – Raiders 44 Madison 32

*-Post-season

Struthers Tournament Results

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 21

Canton Central Catholic 59 East Palestine 25

Crestview 66 Campbell Memorial 40

United 45 Springfield 42

Mineral Ridge 65 Girard 39

Sectional Final, Feb. 24

South Range 48 Canton Central Catholic 44

Brookfield 66 Crestview 40

Salem 60 United 34

Columbiana 66 Mineral Ridge 12

District Semifinal, Feb. 28

South Range 56 Brookfield 43

Salem 39 Columbiana 33

District Championship, Mar. 3

South Range vs. Salem

South Range/Salem winner will play against the winner of Chippewa/Orrville in the Regional Semifinal on May 7 at 6:15 pm at Cuyahoga Falls High School

Recent District Championship Results

2017 – Ursuline 60 Columbiana 46

2016 – Canton Central Catholic 50 South Range 47

2015 – South Range 73 Brookfield 43

2014 – South Range 50 Ursuline 39