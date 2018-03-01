Samuel L. Frank Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Samuel L. Frank, 81, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 1, 2018, in his residence.

Mr. Frank was born February 1, 1937, in New Castle, a son of the late Joseph and Clara (Baxter) Frank.

Sam retired in 1999 from the Pennsylvania and Lake Erie Railroad, where he worked as a foreman for many years.

He was a member of St. Camillus de Lellis Parish, New Castle.

Sam was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, New Castle Council #512.

Surviving are his wife, the former Judith A. Pacelli, whom he married July 6, 1958; a daughter, Lori (Greg) DeMatteo, of New Castle; two sons, Doug Frank, of Mentor, Ohio and Brian (Cathy) Frank of New Castle; two sisters, Mary Alice “Tootsie” (Bart) Nuzzo of New Castle and Christine (Roy) Painter of North Huntington, Pennsylvania; Joseph (Polly Ann) Frank, New Castle and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Janice Frank; two brothers, Albert and Anthony Frank and a sister, Rose Marie “Peachy” Grezesiuk.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 5 in St. Camillus de Lellis Church, 314 W Englewood Avenue, New Castle, with Rev. Michael Peck, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Castle.