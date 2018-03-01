Sheriff says protocol is to address shooters, not to wait

The Mahoning County sheriff said standard policy is to address the threat

By Published:
Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As more and more details from last month’s shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida emerge, state lawmakers there are now demanding answers.

There have been a growing number of reports that deputies and other first responders were ordered to “stand down” when they first arrived at the high school. The order would prevent officers from going inside and engaging the gunman as he was shooting at students.

The attack left 17 dead and dozens more wounded.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said standard policy around the country is for officers to address the threat and not wait.

“I just know that basic training, which is ALICE alerts, if there’s an active shooter going on, you are supposed to go in now. That is what everybody is taught, and that is what I would expect of my officers,” Greene said.

The sheriff calls the reports of Florida deputies being told not to enter the school during the shooting “a shame”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s