Smartphones and marijuana may be impacting pedestrian deaths

The Governors Highway Safety Association says the number of pedestrian fatalities in the United States has grown substantially faster than all other traffic deaths

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new report out this morning shows the number of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. last year.

The Governors Highway Safety Association says the number of pedestrian fatalities in the United States has grown substantially faster than all other traffic deaths, with 5,900 people hit and killed by vehicles in 2017. That’s about the same as the year before but showing an overall increase since 2007.

The report says two of the biggest factors could be smartphone use and the recreational use of marijuana.

The seven states (Alaska, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Washington) and DC that legalized recreational use of marijuana between 2012 and 2016 reported a collective 16.4 percent increase in pedestrian fatalities for the first six months of 2017 versus the first six months of 2016, whereas all other states reported a collective 5.8 percent decrease in pedestrian fatalities, according to the report.

With regard to cell phone use, the reported number of smartphones in active use in the U.S. increased by 236 percent from 2010 to 2016, and the annual number of multimedia messages over this period more than tripled.

Analysis of data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance database shows the number of cell-phone related emergency department visits is increasing in parallel with the prevalence of cell phone use in the United States, the report stated.

Read the full report here.

