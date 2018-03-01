Still perfect: West Branch tops Howland to win District Title

West Branch advances to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 6:15 PM at Barberton High School

By Published:
West Branch won its fourth District Title in the last five years, holding off Howland 43-36 in the Division II District Final.West Branch won its fourth District Title in the last five years, holding off Howland 43-36 in the Division II District Final.


AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch won its fourth District Title in the last five years, holding off Howland 43-36 in the Division II District Final at Austintown Fitch High School Thursday night.

Natalie Zuchowski and Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 12 points apiece in the victory.

Howland’s Mackenzie Maze led all scorers with 13 points. Alex Ochman added 12 points in the setback for the Tigers.

Howland ends the season with a record of 18-7.

West Branch advances to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 6:15 PM at Barberton High School.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s