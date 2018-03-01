Survey reveals Niles residents want cleaner, safer city

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles is releasing the results of a recent survey of residents and business owners.

Among the results, the majority want the city to do a better job cleaning up neighborhoods and making them safer.

City of Niles Economic Development Public Input Survey Results Summary

They also want to see the city do more to revitalize the downtown area and fix up vacant storefronts.

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said targeting blight is one of his main focuses.

As for the Wellness Center, 73 percent of those responding to the survey say they do not use the facility.

There were 448 responses to the survey, but only 287 were validated.

A public meeting will be held later this month to discuss the findings. It will be at the Wellness Center on Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

