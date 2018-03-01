Survey reveals Niles residents want cleaner, safer city

A public meeting will be held later this month to discuss the findings from the City of Niles' survey

By Published: Updated:
niles ohio

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles is releasing the results of a recent survey of residents and business owners.

Among the results, the majority want the city to do a better job cleaning up neighborhoods and making them safer.

City of Niles Economic Development Public Input Survey Results Summary

They also want to see the city do more to revitalize the downtown area and fix up vacant storefronts.

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia said targeting blight is one of his main focuses.

As for the Wellness Center, 73 percent of those responding to the survey say they do not use the facility.

There were 448 responses to the survey, but only 287 were validated.

A public meeting will be held later this month to discuss the findings. It will be at the Wellness Center on Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s