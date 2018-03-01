Survey says blue light is leading cause of eye strain

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s the first day of March, so that means it’s officially Save Your Vision Month.

One of the biggest things that put strain on our eyes is using digital devices.

According to a recent survey by the American Optometrist Association, Americans spend seven hours a day on devices, exposing our eyes to blue light. Millennials spend an average of nine hours.

That blue light can cause digital eye strain, headaches, dryness of the eyes, and blurred vision.

Doctor Brad Kubis with Bloomberg eye care says that blue light even affects our sleep schedule.

“When we are looking at those screen before bedtime the blue light hits the eye. The eye then sends a signal to the brain telling it that it’s daytime. In reality, it’s time for bed. It can really mess with the sleep cycle, especially in young kids,” Kubis said.

Doctors recommend that you power down your electronic devices an hour before bed to prevent them from messing with your sleep cycle.

Tips to avoid eye strain include:

Power down before you turn in: Turn your digital devices off at least one hour before bed.

Unplug with the AOA 20-20-20 rule: When you are using any device or computer, make a conscious effort every day to take a 20-second break and look away from the screen, every 20 minutes and view something 20 feet away.

Step back: Maintain a comfortable working distance from your digital device by using the zoom feature to see small print and details, rather than bringing the device closer to your eyes.

Adjust your device to fit your needs: The AOA recommends reducing the glare by adjusting device settings or using a glare filter to decrease the amount of blue light reflected from the screen.

Schedule an appointment: Visit a doctor of optometry by visiting AOA.org to schedule an appointment for a comprehensive eye exam to detect and address vision problems.