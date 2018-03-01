Taylor Brooke Balint Obituary

FARMDALE, Ohio – Taylor Brooke Balint, 17, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away unexpectedly due to complications of the flu, on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born July 20, 2000 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Jason Balint and Christine (Helmuth) Balint.

Taylor was a junior at Joseph Badger High School.

She loved animals, her dogs and was thinking about becoming a veterinarian or possibly a nurse.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Jason and Christine (Helmuth) Balint; sister, Haylee Balint of Farmdale, Ohio; maternal grandparents, Susan and Dave Helmuth of Farmdale, Ohio; paternal grandfather, Bob and Glenda Balint of Bristolville, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Mary Ann Burch of Geneva, Ohio; great-grandmother, Mary Ann Lytle of Florida; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her special friend, Justin.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mark Biel will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.