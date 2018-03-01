Theodore Paul “Ted” Killmeyer Obituary

DAMASCUS, Ohio – Theodore Paul “Ted” Killmeyer, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Auburn Nursing Home, Damascus, with his devoted family by his side.

Ted was born on October 7, 1933 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Marie Barbara (Lehnerd) and Theodore Edward Killmeyer, whose families have lived in the Butler area for several generations.

He served in the United States Air Force as a tactical instructor and finance specialist near the end of the Korean War at the rank of Airman 1st. He was always very proud of his military service, as well as his wife’s, children’s and grandchildren’s. He married his Air Force ‘Weather Bird’ wife, Barbara at Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois, on August 10, 1957.

He worked at the Navy department as a budget officer at the Pentagon and in Crystal City, Virginia for 28 years, retiring in 1988.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman enjoying annual hunting trips with his brother and mutual hunting friends.

Ted worked hard all his life to support his family, which he deeply loved.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Tawney) and children, Connie (BJ) Johnson, Teri (Bob) Wilkie, Linda (Robert) Kurtz, Ted, Jr. (Janna), Richard (Susan) and Bobby. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Ted was proud of all his children but if attention was paid to the youngest, that was understandable. Handicapped since birth, Bobby lived with Ted and Barb and continues to live there. Bobby was never far from Ted’s side. A collector of (broken) watches, Bobby was especially happy when Ted would draw a watch on his wrist while they sat together on the couch. They were buddies.

Besides his immediate family, he leaves behind two brothers, Howard Killmeyer of Butler, Pennsylvania and Larry (Nancy) of Renfrew, Pennsylvania; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held Friday, March 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

There will be a funeral service with military honors on Saturday, March 31 at Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He will be buried in St. Michaels Cemetery in Butler.

