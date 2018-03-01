Third time’s a charm? YSU’s Chad Zallow headed back to NCAA Track & Field Nationals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two-time All-American and Warren JFK grad Chad Zallow will compete at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 60 meter hurdles March 9 and 10 in College Station.

This will be Zallow’s third trip to nationals.

“I definitely think it’s more of a business trip being my third time going back to nationals,” Zallow said. “I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to make it that many times in a row. But this year is a little different. I’m used to being on that stage now, so my expectations are a little higher this year.”

Zallow’s top time of 7.65 seconds set back in December ranks as the fourth-fastest qualifying effort entering the March 9 semifinals.

Last year, Zallow finished third in the 60 meter hurdles, behind Florida freshman Grant Holloway, who has already broken the collegiate record this season with a time of 7.42.

Zallow though, says he’s not intimidated by the record time.

“At the end of the day, you got to run that same time against me in the same race as me. Times means nothing in a national race so at the end of the day, you still got to line up against him and run your best race and you got to run your best time against me so I try to not look too much into the times,” he said.

The two races are set for 7:55 p.m. Eastern time at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium. The top two from each heat, and next four fastest times, move on to the finals on March 10.

Zallow says he’s proud to bring some national attention to Youngstown State.

“Being from Youngstown State with all those major colleges, such as Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, you know, I just have so much pride in representing my hometown, and I think a lot of those guys are shocked to see a small school like Youngstown State there. You know, a kid from Youngstown is not supposed to be there amongst some of those big time schools. I think it’s a really unique situation and it just makes me really proud of where I’m from, and I’m definitely really proud to represent Youngstown every time I’m on that national stage.”

Top 10 Qualifiers in the 60m Hurdles

1. Grant Holloway (Florida) – 7.42 seconds

2. Reubin Walters (Alabama) – 7.61 seconds

3. Jaylan McConio (Illinois State) – 7.64 seconds

4. Chad Zallow (Youngstown State) – 7.65 seconds

5. Antoine Lloyd (Nebraska) – 7.68 seconds

6. Angelo Goss (Syracuse) – 7.69 seconds

7. Trey Cunningham (Florida State) – 7.70 seconds

8. Jovaine Atkinson (Liberty) – 7.71 seconds

9. Daniel Roberts (Kentucky) – 7.71 seconds

10. Ashtyn Davis (California) – 7.71 seconds