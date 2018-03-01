Tracking winter storm: Windy with heavy snow overnight

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE STORM
Storm Timeline:
Tonight: Rain is mixing to snow showers. 1″ to 3″ possible south of I-80. 3″ to 6″ possible north of I-80 into the northern snowbelt. It will also be windy with gusts of 40 mph or higher.
Low: 31
Friday: Scattered snow showers early 1″ or less. Gusty wind 30 mph or higher.
High: 35
This weekend: Improving weather is expected with more sunshine Saturday and Sunday.
Watching local creeks and rivers as water levels remain high.
