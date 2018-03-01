Vera Louise Henderson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Vera Louise Henderson, 83, of Youngstown, who passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018.

Mrs. Henderson was born May 15, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of James H. and Lottie Kennedy Yates.

She had worked at the Northside Oldtimers and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church.

She was also a member of the NAACP, AARP and the Urban League.

She enjoyed art, crossword puzzles, old movies from the Turner Classics Movie station and social games.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memories three daughters, Brenda (Rev. Gary) Rozier of Campbell, Mary Jane Casey and Helen (Walter) Pettway both of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; a dear sister-in-law, Rose Yates of Youngstown; a cousin who was like a brother to her, Donnie R. West and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James K. and Warren Yates; three grandchildren, Arlis and Wadell Casey and Keyarre Pettway and a cousin, Arthur A. West.

Friends may call Thursday, March 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services.