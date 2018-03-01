Vera W. (Scott) McIntyre Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Vera W. McIntyre of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday evening, March 1, 2018 at Nugent CCRC while surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old.

She was born in Little Cooley, Pennsylvania on July 18, 1923, to the late Milton and Irene (Ferguson) Scott.

Vera graduated from Sharon High School in 1941 and married her sweetheart, John McIntyre on July 18, 1946.

Vera was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sharon where she had taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star #156 in Farrell where she had served in various positions, been a member of the Order of Amararth in Sharpsville and served on the International Order of Rainbow Advisory Board for Girls for several years.

She had worked for Westinghouse Electric during World War II in the naval supplies department and worked as a certified nurses aid for Mercer County Home and Hospital.

For the majority of her life she was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma to her loving family.

Her memories will be live on through her daughter, Janet Garrett and her husband, Vince; son, John McIntyre III and his wife, Darlene all of Hermitage; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, John “Little Mac” McIntyre on July 3, 1992; two brothers and three sisters and by her grandson, Todd V. Garrett.

Friends may call on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A funeral service will begin immediately following the calling hours on Monday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.

A private burial will take place next to her husband at America’s Cemetery.

Friends and family may send condolences at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 5 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.