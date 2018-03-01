Video: Pinpointing afternoon winds and rain, and Friday snow

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE DETAILS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE STORMY WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

Storm Timeline:

Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Up to an inch of new rainfall. Chance for thunderstorms. Becoming windy with gusts to 30 mph or higher.

High: 50

Thursday night: Rain mixing to snow showers. Watching storm track close. A slight track change will result in higher or lower snowfall. A trace to 2″ possible. Higher through the northern snowbelt. Windy with gusts of 30 mph or higher.

Low: 30

Friday: Windy with scattered snow showers.

High: 35

This weekend: Improving weather with more sunshine.

Watching local creeks and rivers as water levels remain high.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station