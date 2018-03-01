Video: Pinpointing winds, rain and snow

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

 

Storm Timeline:

Thursday: Rain likely. Heavy at times. Up to an inch of new rainfall. Chance for thunderstorms. Becoming windy with gusts to 30 mph or higher.
High: 50

Thursday night:  Rain mixing to snow showers. Watching storm track close. A slight track change will result in higher or lower snowfall. A trace to 2″ possible. Higher through the northern snowbelt. Windy with gusts of 30 mph or higher.
Low: 30

Friday: Windy with scattered snow showers.
High: 35

This weekend: Improving weather with more sunshine.

Watching local creeks and rivers as water levels remain high.
BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown

Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:
Phalanx Station

