Walter Mitchell Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A graveside service will held Tuesday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Tod Homestead Cemetery for Mr. Walter Mitchell.

Mr. Mitchell departed this life Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Danridge’s Burgundi Manor in Youngstown.

Mr. Mitchel was born November 9, 1943, in Oakhill, West Virginia, a son of Thomas and Lille Mae Satterfield.

Mitchell came to the Valley many years ago.

He was formerly employed as a janitor and he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving moher, Lillie Mae Mitchell; his aunt, Willie Mae Standford and his cousin, Delois Lawson, all of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his father and his grandfather, Walter King.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.