Warren crime activity: Man with disability reports rape by roommate

Friday, February 23

9 a.m. – 3000 block of Starlite St. NW, Kristina Kelly, 39, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants and charged with aggravated burglary. A man said he was home when Kelly broke into his house. Officers said they caught her while she was running away.

5:22 p.m. – 1300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported sexual battery. The victim, who has a physical disability, said his roommate performed a sex act on him without his consent. He said the suspect also stole some of his things.

Saturday, February 24

8:09 p.m. – 3500 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Raymond Battaglia, 56, of Girard, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments; Sean Cline, 47, of Canfield, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a glass crack pipe and other drug tools during a traffic stop. They said Cline stepped on the crack pipe and broke it in front of officers.

Sunday, February 25

4:08 a.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, 22-year-old Martell Williams, shot multiple times and killed outside of the Stonegate Place apartment complex.

4:31 p.m. – 700 block of W. Market St., Brian Williamson, 34, arrested on a warrant for a felony robbery charge and charged with failure to comply, possession of drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Police pulled Williamson over and said he sped off, leading them on a chase until he crashed near Haymaker Avenue. He ran into a house, where police were able to catch up to him. Officers said he had suspected drugs and drug tools in the car.

Monday, February 26

2:31 a.m. – 400 block of Maryland St. NW, Asia Bradley, 21, arrested and charged with endangering children and disorderly conduct. Police said Bradley was intoxicated and she refused to take care of her three young children, including a crying 6-month-old.

4:35 p.m. – 1000 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, Amy Powell, 40, arrested on a warrant.

9 p.m. – 2800 block of W. Market St., Holly Wilson, 25, of Rootstown, Ohio, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Officers said Wilson was passed out behind the wheel of a parked pickup truck that was still running. They found suspected drugs inside, according to a report.

Tuesday, February 27

10:30 a.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., an employee at Family Dollar said a woman she knows and does not get along with came to her register and started yelling at her. The employee said the woman tried to punch her.

3:44 p.m. – 300 block of Austin Ave. NW, reported home burglary.

5:55 p.m. – Dietz Rd. NE and Griswold St. NE, Eric Baun, 41, of Cortland, arrested on a warrant.

Wednesday, February 28

8:11 a.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, reported vandalism. Police said someone broke an apartment window.

3:53 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, reported robbery at McDonald’s. The manager said a man walked up to the drive-thru window, handed the employee an empty Taco Bell bag and demanded money. The employee shut the window and ran away, so the man also ran away, police said. The manager said the robbery happened Saturday night, but she was just reporting it because she had just learned about it from her employees.

7:16 p.m. – James Shaeffer, Jr., 64, arrested and charged with animal cruelty and aggravated menacing. Police said Shaeffer can be seen repeatedly punching his dog on video.

Thursday, March 1

5:15 a.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Palmyra Road SW, Charles Rush, 39, arrested on a warrant.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

