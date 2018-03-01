Warren police: Man shown on video repeatedly punching his dog

James Shaeffer, Jr. is charged with animal cruelty and aggravated menacing

By Published:
James Shaeffer, charged with cruelty to animals and aggravated menacing in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man that they say was shown on video repeatedly punching his dog.

The animal abuse was reported on Wednesday by the suspect’s roommate.

The roommate took video of James Shaeffer, Jr. punching the dog in the head, according to a police report. The man’s father then took that video to police.

Shaeffer’s roommate told police that he was afraid that Shaeffer would harm him. He said Shaeffer has pulled a gun before, screaming at the dog that he would kill it. He said he also threatened to shoot him with the gun before.

Shaeffer, who police noted was intoxicated when he was arrested, is charged with animal cruelty and aggravated menacing.

He told police that he was upset that he was being arrested for animal cruelty, saying he was going to sell his house in Warren. Police informed Shaeffer that he would not be able to commit the acts of cruelty in any other city, according to the police report.

Shaeffer is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday, and bond was set at $12,500. He was ordered not to have any animals during his court hearing.

