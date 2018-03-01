William “Bill” Dalpe Obituary

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – William “Bill” Dalpe, 72, died Thursday, March 1, 2018, after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marcel and Yvonne Paul Dalpe.

Bill attended St. Nicholas School in Struthers and was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Following graduation, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Washington D.C. He served in the 1st Army Band as a trumpeter.

Following his discharge, he returned to the Youngstown area and was employed at the GM Plant in Lordstown.

Bill retired from the Lordstown plant in 2000 and moved to Las Vegas, where he began his “Bill the Handyman” business.

Bill loved all things concerning cars, his dogs and fishing in Canada with his father, Marcel. He loved to help others in any way that he could.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his sister, Sister Pauline Dalpe, O.S.U.; his former wives, Sue Dalpe and Janie Dalpe; his daughter, Allison Dukes, her husband, Jeremy and their four children living in Seattle.

A special thanks to his friends in Las Vegas who cared for him, Dee, George, Lee Ann, Colleen and Stephanie.

Per Bill’s request, Bill was cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Ursuline Sisters Motherhouse at a later date.

