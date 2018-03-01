Woman’s bones found by deck builders in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Contractors in Pittsburgh found the bones of a woman while building a deck during a house renovation project.

Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George says police responded to a 911 call Wednesday morning reporting what appeared to be skeletal human remains found in the backyard of a vacant house.

Officials suspect the remains are female.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office and forensic investigators were called to the scene, which was cleared by early afternoon.

Police are asking the public to share any information they may have. No other details were released.

