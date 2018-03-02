2018 Easter egg hunts and events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is a list of dates and times for 2018 Easter egg hunts in the Valley.

WKBN will add additional communities when dates and times become available.

Do you know of a public Easter egg hunt that isn’t listed below? Submit an Easter egg hunt event.

BOARDMAN

KidX – Eggstravaganza

Southern Park Mall – Center Court Stage

7401 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

March 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join us as we welcome the Easter Bunny. Magic Show followed by a parade to the Bunny’s garden home.

Price: Free, bunny photo packages available for purchase.

Sensitive Bunny

Southern Park Mall – Bunny set near J.C. Penney

7401 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

March 18 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

We’re glad to offer Sensitive Bunny visits this year, with considerations that will enhance your whole family’s opportunity to cherish this lasting memory. The event is presented in partnership with Autism Speaks, whose mission is to enhance lives and accelerate solutions for families with special needs members. We’re taking unique considerations to offer your family a sensory-friendly environment.

We hope you will join us for this extraordinary event and encourage you to share with those in your network who might find this event of interest. The event will be held during private mall hours, on Sunday, March 18 from 9:00-10:00 am, in order to provide a calmer, sensory-friendly environment, so please enter using the mall entrance by Chick-fil-A.

To assist us in our planning and to assure this is a positive experience for all who attend, we encourage you to RSVP. The event is free to attend and professional photo packages will be available for purchase through our photo provider. Complete your registration via EventBrite.

Price: Free to attend. Photo packages will be available for purchase.

Easter Egg Hunt

Heritage Presbyterian Church

1951 Mathews Road.

Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 330-707-9031.

Pet Photos with Bunny

Southern Park Mall – Bunny set near J.C. Penney

7401 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

March 25 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Calling all animal lovers! We know you love showing off your pet pics. That’s why we’re offering you this chance to get your pet’s photo with the Easter Bunny. You’re welcome to bring your pet in for a cuddle to remember. (Heads up — personal photography won’t be permitted.)

Pets must enter at the Jos. A. Banks mall entrance.

Price: Photo packages available for purchase

Evening with the Easter Bunny

The Lariccia Family Community Center

375 Boardman-Poland Road, Boardman, Ohio

Wednesday, March 28 or Thursday, March 29 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

$7 for Boardman residents, $9 for non-residents (children ages 2 and under are free)

Come and join the Easter Bunny for a carrot or two. Arts and crafts, professional photo, Easter Movie & Dinner provided. Purchase tickets starting February 28 at the park office from 8 am-5 pm Monday-Friday or online at www.boardmanpark.com. Dinner: Mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, fish sticks, corn, bread & butter, veggies, applesauce, and dessert.

CAMPBELL

Easter Egg Hunt and BBQ

Community Center at Roosevelt Park

Saturday, March 24 at noon

The Easter Bunny will kick-off the hunt at noon, followed by lunch and a chance to meet and have a photo with the Easter Bunny. The event is offered free to elementary school children and their families. It will be held rain or shine.

CANFIELD

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Mill Creek Metroparks Farm – McMahon Hall

March 24 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406

Mill Creek MetroParks Farm will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Families will enjoy a hearty, kid-friendly breakfast of French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon/sausage, muffins, fruit, juice or coffee.

There will be time to snap photos while visiting with the Easter Bunny, along with crafts, stories and hands-on opportunities to learn about real rabbits.

Space is limited. Register/pay at Ford Nature Center by 3/17. All participants, including children younger than 2, must be pre-registered. $12.50 ages 11 and older; $7.50 ages 2-10; under 2 free.

NILES

Easter EGGstravaganza

First United Methodist Church

608 N. Crandon Avenue.

Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Join the Easter Bunny for breakfast. The Cost is $10 for adults and $10 for children. Included in the children’s price are two Easter cupcakes for kids to decorate by JoToddi’s Candy. After breakfast, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt by First United Methodist Church featuring 6,500 eggs.

Breakfast reservations are required. Please email playingitforwardofniles@gmail.comor call 330-240-8268 to reserve your spots.

POLAND

Poland Junior Women’s Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Poland Village Hall Gazebo

308 South Main St.

Saturday, March 24

Check the website for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt

Poland United Methodist Church

1940 Boardman Poland Rd.

Saturday, March 31 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

The Easter egg hunt will be held outside of the church. For more information, call 330-757-1553 or email polandumc@polandumc.org.

YOUNGSTOWN

ICU Blockwatch Group 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

77 E Lucius Ave, Youngstown, OH 44507

Sunday, March 25 at 3:00 p.m.

This year the hunt will be in the green space just west of St Dominic’s Church. We are looking for volunteers, and donations to purchase candy and prizes.