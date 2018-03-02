4 people arrested during Austintown prostitution investigation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested Wednesday during an investigation of prostitution in Austintown.

An undercover officer contacted a woman who they say was advertising sex-for-hire online. The officer arranged to meet the woman on Wednesday night.

Police said 32-year-old Deanna Beeson, of Leavittsburg, arrived at the location after they discussed prices and services over the phone. Police noted in their report that Beeson looked like the woman in the photos with the advertisement.

Beeson was arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of criminal tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said she admitted to being involved in prostitution to pay her rent.

Another officer stopped a vehicle as it was leaving the business after dropping Beeson off. Police said three men were inside — 39-year-old Robert Marshall and 43-year-old Thomas Smart, both of Warren; and 33-year-old Jeremy Lovett, of Niles.

Marshall admitted to officers that he knew Beeson was there to engage in sex acts for money, according to a police report.

He was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution.

Police said drugs and drug items were found in the car.

Lovett was charged with falsification, possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, while Smart was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.