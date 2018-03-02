Austintown crime activity: Police say mom, son tried stealing beer from Giant Eagle

Friday, Feb. 23

200 block of Idaho Rd., Mark Butcher, arrested and charged with inducing panic and menacing; Frank Catello, arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency. Police said the two men were yelling and refusing to obey orders during a lockdown at Austintown Intermediate School. They were upset because they wanted to take their family members out of the school.

2:38 a.m. – Burkey Rd., Renee Dimuzio, 48, arrested and charged with OVI and marked lanes and turn signal violations. Police said while driving, Dimuzio was weaving in and out of her lane and drove into the grass near the Compass West Apartments. Police said she appeared intoxicated and admitted to drinking beforehand, but she refused to take any field sobriety or breath tests.

1:06 p.m. – 5200 block of Mahoning Ave., Lisa Sherick, 59, and Michael Sherick, 35, charged with petty theft. Police said Lisa Sherick tried stealing beer from Giant Eagle and was seen by employees putting the beer cans into the trash can in Giant Eagle’s restroom. After reviewing surveillance video, police said Michael Sherick was also seen putting items from the beer cooler down his pants.

3:32 p.m. – 4200 block of Carlisle Ave., Lacey Livermore, 27, and Nicholas Vernucci, 26, of Warren, arrested on warrants.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

12:03 a.m. – S. Meridian and Burkey roads, Johnny Eiland, Jr., 26, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with drug abuse. Police reported finding four Tramadol pills in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

11:20 p.m. – 5200 block of Seventy Six Dr., Deanna Beeson, 32, of Leavittsburg, arrested and charged with soliciting sex, possession of criminal tools and possession of drug paraphernalia; Robert Marshall, 39, of Warren, arrested and charged with promoting prostitution; Thomas Smart, 43, of Warren, arrested and charged with falsification, possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; Jeremy Lovett, 33, of Niles, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The four were arrested during an undercover investigation of prostitution in Austintown.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

