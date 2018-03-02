Better weather news for the weekend

Looks like a break in the weather into the weekend. See how long the dry conditions last.

Colder temperatures tonight with lows in the low 20’s.  Back into the upper 30’s with mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon.

Look for more sunshine Sunday with highs in the low 40’s.  Dry weather is expected through early next week.

Unsettled weather with rain mixing back to snow showers through the middle of the week.

Watching local creeks and rivers.
BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:
Leavittsburg
Warren
Youngstown

Ohio River:
East Liverpool
Wellsville
New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:
Phalanx Station

