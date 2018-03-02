Indiana deputy shot; three people in custody

A witness did say that two suspects were driving recklessly while being pursued by police

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has been shot and three people are in custody.

The deputy was first taken to Witham Hospital, then later transferred to St. Vincent Indianapolis. He is in critical condition. He has not been identified.

According to Indiana State Police, Lebanon police were serving a search warrant around 8:30 Friday morning. That turned into a chase, followed by a foot pursuit. Shots were fired, striking the officer and one suspect. Another suspect took off in a car and was taken into custody on I-65 near State Road 32.

Another suspect, John Baldwin Sr., was located later.

Superintendent Robert Taylor with Lebanon Community School Corporation says all schools and support facilities are all currently on lockdown and lockout. He says they will remain so until they hear otherwise from police.

