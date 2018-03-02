Bristol’s senior class does it again; Panthers advance

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Panthers did it again by winning tonight over Mathews, 78-44. The Bristol senior class has now won 4 sectional titles and 4 league championships. Gage Elza and Bobby Evan had 21 and 20 points respectively. Elza finished with 6 rebounds and Evan swiped 6 steals. Bryan Gabrielson also scored 14 points. Each were named to the All-NAC Stripes First-Team earlier in the week.

Mathews trailed by just 2 after the first quarter (20-18). However, Bristol outscored the Mustangs – 58-26 – over the final 24 minutes.

Ryan Gates scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the first frame for the Mustangs. Sean McDivitt and Tyler Koeppen scored 11 points apiece. The Mustangs (13-11) had won six of their previous 7 contests.

Bristol (21-2), ranked 6th in Division IV, will face Windham (19-4) on Tuesday in the Orwell District Semifinals.