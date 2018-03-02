Carl L. Sheldon Obituary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Formerly Warren) – Carl L. Sheldon, 88, of Columbus and formerly of Warren, entered into eternal rest Friday, March 2, 2018 at Mount Carmel West Hospital in Columbus.

He was born October 16, 1929 in Newton Falls, the son of Charlie and Alice (Lawrence) Sheldon and had lived in Trumbull County most of his life.

A crane operator at U.S. Gypsum, Carl had been a member of New Covenant Baptist Church in Lordstown.

He enjoyed collecting license plates and had been to swap meets all over the country. He also enjoyed camping and traveling.

Fond memories of Carl live on with his beloved wife, Evelyn (Bonsall) Sheldon, whom he married October 29, 1949; two sons, Allan Luther (Pat) of Columbus and Edward Lee (Cindy) Sheldon of Warren; two grandchildren, Keith and Karen Sheldon; four great-grandchildren, Carolyn, Kristina, Matthew and Abigail Sheldon; a brother, George (Paula) Sheldon of Lordstown and a sister-in-law, Ellen Sheldon of Niles.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Charles Lindley Sheldon and a brother, Lewis Sheldon.

Services are 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. John Krause officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at the funeral home prior to services.

Burial will follow at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



