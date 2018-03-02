Covelli Centre hosts Wellness Expo

There will be over 30 vendors, medical professionals and free health screenings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley’s First Health and Wellness Expo will be going on at the Covelli Centre.

The idea is educating people on products, programs and resources in the area to live a healthier life.

More than 30 vendors will be showing demonstrations. There will also be professionals there to ask questions and free screenings.

President of Northside Regional Medical Melissa Bennett said this can bring awareness to people who need medical advice.

“A lot of people are concerned, ‘How can I protect what I got?’ So, we have a lot of wealth management options so people can ask questions about that,” she said.

Admission is free.

The event is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

WKBN will be at the expo. Stop by the WKBN booth for a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot.

