Crews work to restore power across the Valley

Crews are working to restore power in several areas across the Valley, with the largest outages being in Trumbull County

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to restore power in several areas across the Valley, with the largest outages being in Trumbull County.

Over 2,000 customers are without power throughout Trumbull County. The largest outages are in Warren, Mecca, Howland and Liberty.

As of right now, there is no restoration time given on First Energy’s outage website.

Over 600 customers are without power in Mahoning County, with the largest outages in Youngstown, Springfield and Boardman Township.

There are over 500 customers without power in Columbiana County. The bulk of the outages are in Perry Township and Elk Run Township.

In Pennsylvania, there are over 1,000 customers without power. In Mercer County, there are 848 customers without power, mostly in Findley Township, Greenville Borough, Hermitage and Mercer Borough. In Lawrence County, there are about 222 customers without service.

