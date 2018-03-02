David L. “Dave” Isenberg Obituary

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania – David L. “Dave” Isenberg, 56, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly at 10:12 a.m. Friday, March 2, 2018, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.

He was born November 1, 1961, in Grove City to Lewis and Audrey (Addams) Isenberg.

Formerly of Transfer, Dave worked at Salem Tube, Inc. in Greenville as a draw bench operator for seven years.

He enjoyed working on motorcycles, listening to good music, enjoying good times with friends and family and riding his Harley Panhead.

Dave is survived by his wife, Dee (Ross) Isenberg, whom he married July 11, 1992; daughters, Dana Kidwell, of Greenville, South Carolina and Dawn Perkins and her companion, Chris, of Walhalla, South Carolina; sons, David Isenberg and his wife, Jessi, of Youngstown, Ohio and Adam Gassner and his fiancée, Abby, of Hermitage; sisters, Betty Wilson and her husband, Gary, of Sharon, Darlene Vance, of Vienna, Ohio and Debbie Potase, of Hermitage; brothers, Paul Isenberg and his wife, Janey, of Sharon and Luke Isenberg of Sharon and five grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dianne Owens.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 and 10:00 a.m. until time of service Thursday, March 8 at John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 8 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. C. Charles Eckles officiating.

Burial will be in Mount Irwin Cemetery.

