District Double: Sharon earns first D-10 crown since 1991

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WKBN)-The Sharon boys basketball team followed the football team’s footsteps, earning a District 10 crown Friday night as they topped Hickory 71-66.

The Tigers opened up a double-digit lead in the first half, but Hickory ended the half on an 11-0 run, holding Sharon to just four points in the 2nd quarter to tie the game up at the break 26-26.

But Sharon would rally back in the 3rd quarter to retake the lead and never look back.

Elite Williams led the way for the Tigers with 21 points while Ethan Porterfield had 15, James McKinney added 14 and Tristan Ballard chipped in 12.

For Hickory, freshman Peyton Mele led all-scorers with 23 points while Brandon Beader had 12.

Sharon advances to face District 7’s sixth-place team while the Hornets draw District 7’s third-place team. Both games are scheduled for March 9th.