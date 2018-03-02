District Double: Sharon earns first D-10 crown since 1991

By Published:
Elite Williams led Sharon with 21 points to help the Tigers grab their first D-10 title since 1991.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WKBN)-The Sharon boys basketball team followed the football team’s footsteps, earning a District 10 crown Friday night as they topped Hickory 71-66.

The Tigers opened up a double-digit lead in the first half, but Hickory ended the half on an 11-0 run, holding Sharon to just four points in the 2nd quarter to tie the game up at the break 26-26.

But Sharon would rally back in the 3rd quarter to retake the lead and never look back.

Elite Williams led the way for the Tigers with 21 points while Ethan Porterfield had 15, James McKinney added 14 and Tristan Ballard chipped in 12.

For Hickory, freshman Peyton Mele led all-scorers with 23 points while Brandon Beader had 12.

Sharon advances to face District 7’s sixth-place team while the Hornets draw District 7’s third-place team. Both games are scheduled for March 9th.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s