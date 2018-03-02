Downed trees, flooding and heavy snow reported across the Valley

Many called to report downed trees, high winds and flooding

By Published: Updated:
Downed tree on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.
Downed tree on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN First News received dozens of calls overnight and Friday morning about the severe weather.

Many called to report downed trees, high winds and flooding.

Police and fire crews in Campbell say strong winds blew a tree onto a house. That happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Oxford Street. The soil around the tree was saturated with water.

The woman who lives in the house said she’s okay and no one was hurt. She said it’s a miracle the tree only damaged her gutter and missed her neighbor’s house. A neighbor came over to help her clear the tree out of her driveway.

In Trumbull County, a tree fell on an RV in Newton Falls. The tree crushed half of the vehicle. No one was hurt.

A huge tree was cleared away on Youngstown’s north side. The tree fell on Gypsy Lane, near Logan Way. Both roads are open Friday morning.

In Howland, flooding was reported on Rosegarden Driver. Ditches were overflowing and flooding yards.

Drivers are urged to use caution Friday morning as more reports of trees and limbs coming down are being reported.

There are also hundreds without power across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, another tree fell on Gypsy Lane and power was knocked out to traffic signals in the area of Logan Avenue. Also, a stuck WRTA bus is blocking a lane of traffic.

Thursday/Friday storm

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s