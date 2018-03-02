Drug task force seeing more Mexican meth in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in the area wonder if what was found during a traffic stop Thursday night may be an indicator of a new drug problem.

Mark Lilly, of Hubbard, is in the Mahoning County Jail after being pulled over for running a stop sign in Youngstown. After discovering Lilly had several outstanding warrants, officers searched his car.

“During the inventory search, we recovered over an ounce of crystal meth,” Lt. Gerry Slattery said.

That may not sound like much but police say, in drug terms, it’s quite a bit.

While meth has been a big problem in other parts of the state, it’s been relatively rare in the Valley.

“I could probably count on one hand how many times we’ve actually seen crystal meth. To come across this large of an amount in our area, definitely room for concern,” Slattery said.

Agents with the Mahoning County Drug Task Force said there has been an increase in recent years of methamphetamine trafficking around Ohio. They staged a raid at a lab in Struthers in late November.

“Typically, what we used to have was meth labs. Now we’re seeing it coming across the southern border,” Sgt. Larry McLaughlin said.

Police believe the reasons are two-fold. Restrictions limit the amount of pseudoephedrine — a key ingredient in meth — that can be purchased over the counter at drug stores. The growing number of states where marijuana is now legal and cutting into black market sales is another factor.

Experts believe Mexican drug cartels are simply changing with the times.

“You have to understand, these cartels are operated like a business. They have a command structure and at the end of the day, they’re doing it for money,” McLaughlin said.

In court on Friday, the prosecutor said Lilly has a history of drug convictions. He’s jailed on a $23,000 bond.

