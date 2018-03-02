Elizabeth Wagner Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Elizabeth Wagner of Hermitage passed away at 11:16 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 89.

Mrs. Wagner was born October 10, 1928 in Krndija, Yugoslavia, a daughter of Karl and Rosalia (Feldi) Richter.

She immigrated to the United States in 1952 with her husband and son and settled in Farrell before moving to Hermitage in 1966.

Elizabeth was an active member of St. Anthony’s Church in Sharon as a “Bakerette” for over 50 years.

She was a homemaker and in her spare time she loved to garden, crochet and cook.

Her husband, Jacob Wagner, whom she married on April 18, 1949, in Koflach, Austria, passed away on August 4, 2017.

Elizabeth is survived by a son, Otto Wagner and his wife, Yenza of China; a daughter, Monica Hanrahan and her husband, James of West Middlesex; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Costello and her husband, Mike of Marietta, Georgia, Kristopher Hanrahan and his wife, Jenna of Pittsburgh and Bryan Hanrahan also of Pittsburgh; two great-grandchildren, Will and Nora Costello; a stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Kollar and her husband, Jeff and their daughter, Breah of Sharon; a sister, Agnes Rumelfanger and her husband, John of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Kathie Richter of New York; a brother-in-law, Ludwig Reiter, Mansfield, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John “Hans” Richter; a sister, Rose Reiter and a sister-in-law, Gretel Richter.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street in Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 in St. Anthony’s Church in Sharon with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



