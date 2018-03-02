Fred M. Scott Obituary

March 2, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Fred M. Scott, 73, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018.

Fred was born June 4, 1944.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg.