Fred M. Scott Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Fred M. Scott, 73, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018.
Fred was born June 4, 1944.
No calling hours are scheduled.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Fred M. Scott, 73, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018.
Fred was born June 4, 1944.
No calling hours are scheduled.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use