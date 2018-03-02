Gloria (Griffin) Thompson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Friday, March 2, 2018, Gloria (Griffin) Thompson, age 57, passed away in Park Vista Care Center in Boardman, Ohio after several years of declining health.

She was born in Pittsburgh on September 17, 1960 to Calvin and Shirley (Carter) Griffin.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Harold Thompson of Boardman, Ohio; beloved son, Raphael (Keri Gentile) Thompson of Campbell, Ohio; sisters, Mildred “Poopie” Griffin and Yvonne “Von” Griffin, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; aunt, “Cookie” Carter of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Amiyah Thompson and Devaughn Thompson both of Columbiana, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gloria graduated George Westinghouse High School in Pittsburgh and was a nurse’s aide all of her working life.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed puzzles, coloring, shopping and more than an “occasional” smoke. Sometimes is it the simple things in life that are enjoyed.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.