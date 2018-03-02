Highway Patrol trooper hit by suspected drunk driver during stop

Police identified the driver of the car that hit Trooper Michael Austin as 42-year-old Chad Anthony Hall, of Lakeview, Ohio

UNION CO., Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was hit and injured during a traffic stop in Union County on Friday.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on SR 347 at mile marker one.

Trooper Michael J. Austin was standing outside during a traffic stop when another vehicle hit the back of his patrol car. The car also hit Austin and the car he had stopped.

He was taken to Union County Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The driver in the stopped car also suffered minor injuries.

Police identified the driver of the car that hit Austin as 42-year-old Chad Anthony Hall, of Lakeview, Ohio. He has been charged with OVI.

.

