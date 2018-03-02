Joseph D. Morrissey Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at St. Michael Church in Canfield for Joseph D. Morrissey, 81, of Canfield who passed away Friday, March 2, at Hospice House.

Joe was born March 14, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of Joseph and Henrietta (Martin) Morrissey.

He was a graduate of Avonworth High School and was the owner of Morrissey Associates until his retirement in 1998.

Joe was a member of St. Michael Church.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan, as well as an avid reader and loved singing around the piano, often entertaining family and friends.

His first wife, the late Barbara Brunner, whom he married August 8, 1959, passed away January 11, 1993.

Joe leaves his wife , the former Corky Fredricks whom he married April 10, 1996; five children, Tim Morrissey of Medina, Margie (Gregg) Melfe of Austintown, Kevin (Kathy) Morrissey of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Matthew (Cindy) Morrissey of Beloit, Brian (Julianne) Morrissey of Columbus and one step daughter, Julie Rondina of Ft. Myers, Florida; one brother, Jack (Sue) Morrissey of Florida as well as 16 grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his first wife, Joe is preceded in death by a daughter in law, Sue Morrissey and four sisters, Elaine Hartle, Betty Hartle, Rita Mae Schaffner and Rose Ann Decker.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Lane Funeral Home Canfield Chapel, where closing prayers will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 7, prior to the 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Michael Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Joe’s name.

