SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back to earn their fourth-straight District 10 title Friday night against Jamestown 81-27.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for the Golden Eagles with 23 points while Maceo Austin had 17, Matia Acunzo had 12 and Isaac Herster added 11.

Kennedy Catholic now heads to the PIAA Class A state tournament, and open March 9th against District 7’s sixth-place team.