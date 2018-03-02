LaBrae mom charged after bringing son to fight, police say



LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators say the woman recorded in a cell phone video earlier this week is Christina Brown. They claim she drove her 12-year-old to fight another student he’s been having an ongoing issue with.

The two LaBrae seventh-graders were apparently supposed to meet up at a known fighting spot near the back entrance of the school. When the other student didn’t show up, police say Brown drove her son to engage in a fight.

“The kid was smart enough to video record everything and, basically, she was the aggressor in the whole thing, the mother,” said Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop.

Brown admitted to WKBN that her language in the video was inappropriate. However, she says it all stems from an ongoing bullying issue.

“The kid has been threatening, and threatening and threatening my son.”

So she turned to Facebook for advice after she says the other child threatened violence with a gun:

Hi everyone I just need some advice my children have not attended school out here in many many years. We got tired of the drive to school they were attending and recently switched them back into labrae Local District I’m thinking that it may have been our worst move ever because my son has been “bullied” buy a child and has been called out on multiple occasions my son wouldn’t fight in school because academically he don’t need time off. However this kid has pushed him to extremes and was supposed to meet him outside school to fight several times but the kid won’t fight now the kid is threatening violence with a gun. Im old school I believe that boys have issues and sometimes they fight it out however this gun thing really has me very uneasy ADVICE PLEASE!!!” the post read.

“We went to the other kid’s house, too. We weren’t just looking at the one family, we looked at both sides. They didn’t have a gun,” Bishop said.

He says the father of Brown’s children, Stefan Windhorst, was also charged with menacing last week. They say he cut off a school bus at an intersection, was banging doors and scared children on board after his kids missed the bus.

“It’s not very good parenting, and they’re not thinking in the right frame of mind and we’re going to follow up,” Bishop said. “We’re going to take a look at the other avenues, too, because there’s more here that needs to be addressed.”

Brown was arraigned Friday on a charge of menacing by stalking. She is free on bond.

After this, Brown told WKBN she is thinking about homeschooling her kids.

