Man shot during robbery in Youngstown

Police were called to a house in Early Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday

By Published: Updated:
Police were called to a house in Early Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday. 

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of the city.

Police were called to a house in Early Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday where they found Parvinder Singh with a gunshot wound to his arm and leg.

Police say Singh was walking home after closing up the convenience store where he works when he was confronted by a masked man who demanded money.

Singh didn’t have any money and the masked man shot him, according to police.

Singh is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Officers checked the backyard of the house and a nearby gas station for evidence.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s