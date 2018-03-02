Man shot during robbery in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of the city.

Police were called to a house in Early Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday where they found Parvinder Singh with a gunshot wound to his arm and leg.

Police say Singh was walking home after closing up the convenience store where he works when he was confronted by a masked man who demanded money.

Singh didn’t have any money and the masked man shot him, according to police.

Singh is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Officers checked the backyard of the house and a nearby gas station for evidence.