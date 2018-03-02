March starts off snow-covered in Trumbull County

Cortland residents woke up to snow on their yards, but said the roads weren't too bad

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The shovel was necessary Friday morning for people in parts of Trumbull County.

Those in Cortland woke up to snow-covered yards.

“About eight, maybe ten inches,” Kay Gray said.

She was driving home last night when the snow began to come down.

“It started out with rain and about a third of the way home, I could see snow,” she said. “Then it was snowing hard by the time I got to Vernon.”

Robert Toot’s backyard was also covered.

“Our diving board looked like it had eight to ten inches on that,” he said.

Still, the roads weren’t much of a problem for any drivers. By late Friday morning, Route 5 in Cortland was clear.

“They’re not too bad. They did a pretty good job of cleaning them up,” Toot said.

“They’re in good shape,” Gray said. “They were snowy when I got up this morning, but they cleared off fast.”

Further north of Cortland in Kinsman, it looked much the same. A few inches of snow was visible but the roads in the township were clear. There were even signs of the snow beginning to melt, as spots of green began to peek through the white.

Pymatuning Creek in Kinsman has received a lot of water as of a late. A nearby homeowner said the water levels are rather high, but she’s not worried about any flooding.

