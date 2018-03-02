Marl M. Martin Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Marl M. “Bud” Martin, 88 of Champion Township, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Friday afternoon, March 2, 2018, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center emergency room in Warren.

He was born August 12, 1929 in Mercer, Pennsylvania the son of the late Fred N. and Ethel Hallam Martin.

Bud was a 1948 graduate of Fowler High School.

He served as a corporal in the Army as a military policeman during the Korean War, serving 16 months foreign service including in Fontainbleau, France.

He retired in 1986 as a combustion engineer from Republic Steel/LTV, where he worked for 30 years and one day.

Bud was a member of Champion Presbyterian Church, where he served on the board of trustees, a member of the Tuesday Men’s Prayer Group and after retirement enjoyed doing volunteer maintenance work at the church.

Bud was a member of Carroll F. Clapp Masonic Lodge No. 655 F&AM in Warren.

He loved camping for many years with his family and enjoyed golfing.

Bud is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Helen Mae Barker Martin, whom he married August 12, 1950; four children, Kathleen (Dan) Downing of Champion, Robert (Sandy) Martin of North Carolina, Thomas (Brenda) Martin of Leavittsburg and Jeff (Jennifer) Martin of Atwater; seven grandchildren, Mandy (David), Jennie (Don), Jessie (Kyle), Sallie (Jeremy), Jeffrey (Anita), Mallory (Tim) and Julie (Jim); five step grandsons, Jeff, Josh, Mike (Tyler), Chandler and Nolan; 13 great grandchildren and one step great granddaughter.

Three brothers, John, Earl and Roy Martin and one sister, Dorothy Takach all have preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Champion Presbyterian Church, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the noon service time. Pastor Steve Stelle will officiate.

A private family burial service will be at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler, where military honors will be a accorded.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio 44483. Online condolences may be made to the family and the obituary viewed at www.shaferwinanschapel.com