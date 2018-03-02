Married couple overcomes addiction while at Rescue Mission

Randy and Jessica Skelton were the first married couple to graduate from the Rescue Mission's "discipleship Academy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time ever, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley graduated a married couple from their “discipleship Academy.”

Randy and Jessica Skelton both spent a little over six months at the Mission, recovering from addiction.

The Skeltons made life-altering changes during their stay.

Randy is employed in the Mission’s workforce development program, and Jessica is furthering her education.

“It’s an honor,” Randy said. “I just hope that we can be an example and a light to anybody else that’s seeking and needs help.”

“Hopefully, I can be an inspiration to many other couples that may be married and suffering with anything in their lives. Addictions or financial hardships to many give them an alternative to get it right,” Jessica said.

The Skeltons are also in the process of looking for housing..

