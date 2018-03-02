McDonald’s Rasile sets single-season scoring record in tournament opener



MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team routed Wellsville, 91-62 Friday in a Division IV Sectional Final at McDonald High School.

The Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead in a fast-paced first half. McDonald led the Tigers, 48-24 at halftime and didn’t look back in their tournament opener.

It was an historic night for sophomore Zach Rasile, who broke McDonald’s single-season scoring record, now with 636 points on the season. Rasile passed Matt Seitz, who held the previous record at 623 points.

Rasile also passed the century on three-pointers for the season Friday. He’s now up to 104 three-pointers this season, becoming just the second player in Ohio history with multiple one hundred three-point seasons. On the night, Rasile finished with 27 points, on five triples. Last season, Rasile set the Ohio high school record with 140 three pointers as a freshman.

Braedon Poole and Josh Celli added 18 points apiece for the Blue Devils.

Wellsville was led by Garrett Scott with 27 points, while Cam Davis added 12 points and Brandon Patterson 10.

With the win, top-seeded McDonald advances to play Western Reserve Monday in the District Semifinals. Tipoff set for 7 PM at Struthers Fieldhouse.