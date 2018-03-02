Mourners to say goodbye to Billy Graham, ‘America’s Pastor’

The service is scheduled to start at noon Friday and to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades

FILE - In this June 26, 2005 file photo, the Rev. Billy Graham speaks on stage on the third and last day of his farewell American revival in the Queens borough of New York. A spokesman said on Graham has died at his home in North Carolina at age 99. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Mourners are gathering to pay respects to the Rev. Billy Graham at a funeral that marks the culmination of more than a week of tributes to “America’s Pastor.”

The service is scheduled to start at noon Friday and to include performances by musicians who shared the stage with Graham at his crusades. The Rev. Franklin Graham will deliver the main funeral address for his father after personal messages from Billy Graham’s three daughters and younger son. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, but isn’t expected to speak.

The funeral planning began a decade ago with Billy Graham himself, and grew into his family’s desire to capture the feeling of the crusades that made the world’s best-known Protestant preacher of his era.

