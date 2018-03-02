Naloxone in action: WKBN trained on the life-saving procedure

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – As the heroin crisis continues, it is becoming more common for agencies, paramedics, firefighters and police departments to carry naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal drug.

Naloxone is available at drugstores with a prescription — but anyone can get a naloxone kit and training on how to use it.

Tawnia Jenkins works at the Family Recovery Center in Lisbon. She coordinates a program called Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) that teaches people how to use these naloxone kits.

Anyone who goes through the program receives several items in their kit, including two vials of naloxone and a step-by-step guide on how to help someone who is overdosing.

Video: WKBN Reporter Dan Marcel trained on naloxone

“[First] you want to call 911, that’s the very most important step,” Jenkins said.

Once you’ve called 911, you give the person two rescue breaths. It’s like CPR but without the chest compressions.

“So, you give them the rescue breaths and if they don’t respond and start breathing on their own, that’s when you take out your kit,” Jenkins said.

The two naloxone vials can be put together in a matter of seconds.

“Take off the yellow caps. Take off the purple cap. Screw it into the valve so it’s snug and fit. This is the atomizer, it goes on the other end,” Jenkins said.

You then spray the naloxone from one of the vials into the person’s nose, using half of the vial for each nostril. Then, you put them in a recovery position.

“Take their arm and raise it above their head. Raise their knee up. Take their arm across their body, across their side, and you take the arm and place it under their head. Position the head properly so you can open up their mouth to make sure there’s nothing in there for them to choke on,” Jenkins said.

Keep in mind that administering naloxone is not enough to help someone make a full recovery, but it will give them more time.

“You can’t treat somebody who’s dead, so our goal is to take the person after they’ve overdosed and put them into treatment,” Jenkins said.

WKBN 27 First News will be airing a one-hour special about the opioid crisis and addiction on March 8 at 7 p.m. It will air on channel 27 and on WKBN.com.

