Ohio boy, 8, drowns after being carried away by fast creek waters

Southern Ohio has been hit hard by rainstorms in the last week with extensive flooding reported throughout the region

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say an 8-year-old boy who was swept away while trying to cross a fast-moving creek in southern Ohio has died.

The Chillicothe Gazette reports the boy was found Thursday by family members and died at a hospital in Chillicothe. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released his name. He was a student at Huntington Elementary School in Chillicothe.

Southern Ohio has been hit hard by rainstorms in the last week with extensive flooding reported throughout the region.

Ross County Sheriff George Lavender says people need to be cautious around small creeks like the one the boy tried to cross because they can become fast-moving streams after heavy rains.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s